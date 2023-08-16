Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Posts Earnings Results

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SDPI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 55,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,907. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.21.

Insider Activity at Superior Drilling Products

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 90,457 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,998.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 43,690 shares of company stock valued at $60,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

