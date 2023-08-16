Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of SDPI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 90,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,690 shares of company stock worth $60,736 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SDPI
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.