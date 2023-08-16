Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 90,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,690 shares of company stock worth $60,736 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

