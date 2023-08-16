Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Shares Down 1.2%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 392,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 753% from the average daily volume of 46,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Superior Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company also sells silver. It owns and operates Plutonic gold mine located in Western Australia; and holds a 100% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.
