Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading 3.4% Higher

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 508,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,878,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $58,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,507.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $58,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,112 shares of company stock valued at $692,535. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.