Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Phillips 66 worth $190,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

