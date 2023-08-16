Swiss National Bank Has $199.04 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Moderna worth $199,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $686,830,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,002 shares of company stock worth $44,049,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.