Swiss National Bank Has $271.95 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,307,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $271,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.0 %

CNI opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.84.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

