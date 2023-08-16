Swiss National Bank Has $309.67 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 405,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Enbridge worth $309,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 191.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.