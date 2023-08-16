Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of KLA worth $224,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,742,000 after buying an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of KLA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,865 shares of company stock worth $20,573,670 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Stock Down 1.5 %

KLAC opened at $483.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.08. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

