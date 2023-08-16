Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Duke Energy worth $294,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DUK opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

