Swiss National Bank Sells 50,900 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Waste Management worth $265,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WM opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

