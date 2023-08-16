Swiss National Bank Sells 56,500 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of 3M worth $230,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.31.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.