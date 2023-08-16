Swiss National Bank Sells 62,600 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Microchip Technology worth $182,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

