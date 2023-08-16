Swiss National Bank Sells 9,100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $210,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

ORLY opened at $951.36 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $937.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

