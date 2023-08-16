Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.01-3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.567-1.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.04-$11.09 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.00.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $8.53 on Wednesday, reaching $428.21. The stock had a trading volume of 866,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.73. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.