Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $428.21. 863,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.73. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

