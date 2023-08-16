Synthetix (SNX) Market Cap Reaches $635.71 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00008122 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $635.71 million and $36.40 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 322,530,361 coins and its circulating supply is 268,697,401 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.