T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Bought by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 3.74% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 411,110 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 748,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 346,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,684,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,984,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 128,883 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. 11,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,352. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $324.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

