T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 213.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 151,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 91,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. 99,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,564. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

