Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.21. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 348,873 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TBLA

Taboola.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Taboola.com news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,833 shares of company stock valued at $380,652. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.