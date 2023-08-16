Tangible Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $205.24 million and $17,449.48 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00021646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 6.36431611 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $80,004.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

