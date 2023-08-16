Tangible Price Down 14% Over Last Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $205.89 million and $38,037.20 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00021872 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 6.36431611 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $80,004.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

