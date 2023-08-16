Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Target were worth $36,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

