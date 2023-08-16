Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Trading Up 4.6 %

TGT stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.79. 10,014,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $150.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 212.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

