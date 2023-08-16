TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Shares Up 1.8%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

TCL Electronics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

