TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.18. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

