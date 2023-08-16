TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTI. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

FTI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 5,478,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

