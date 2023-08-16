Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 115,363 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Teck Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

