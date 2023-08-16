Tekla Life Sciences Investors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 69,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,662. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

