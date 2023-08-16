Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 224,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 121,469 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 2.9 %

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 24.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $3,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares during the period.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

