Teleflex Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $13.27 Per Share (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $13.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.19. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

TFX opened at $224.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.97. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

