Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

KSS opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

