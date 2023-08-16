Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $7.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of TME opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.