Tenet Healthcare Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

NYSE:THC opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,580,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 768,070 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

