Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells $273,000.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teradata Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $59,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $49,344,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,371,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

