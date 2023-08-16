Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $408.34 million and approximately $45.23 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002612 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,789,658,178 coins and its circulating supply is 5,816,672,004,171 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.