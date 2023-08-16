TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $132.48 million and $7.85 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00039581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,314,125 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,881,365 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

