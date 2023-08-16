TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of TESS opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

