TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.63% and a negative net margin of 6,343.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TFF Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Zamaneh Mikhak purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, insider Zamaneh Mikhak acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan F. Weisman bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,653.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,000. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.