TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 899,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,705,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,350,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 1,401,742 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

