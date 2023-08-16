Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

Thai Beverage Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

