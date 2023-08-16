The AZEK Company Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AZEK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 243.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,139,525. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1,337.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 723,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 673,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AZEK by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 8.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $1,541,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

