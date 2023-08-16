The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

BA traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $231.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,809. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.30. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

