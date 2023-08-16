The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Boeing worth $70,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $232.20 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

