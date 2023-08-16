The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.06

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.36. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 4,706 shares traded.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEE. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 564,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 111,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

