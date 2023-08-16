The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,791,680. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

