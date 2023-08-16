The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $266,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,798,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.