The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.90. 385,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,943. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

