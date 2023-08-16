The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.39. 24,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,491. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.11 and its 200-day moving average is $367.47.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

