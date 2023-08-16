The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 1.9% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Argus reduced their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.72. 235,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,059. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

